The etymology of the lazy: bit' baklushi, khaltura, lodyr

The etymology of the lazy: bit' baklushi, khaltura, lodyrPlay03:53 Source: Flickr/Dave Doe CC BY 2.0Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (7.11MB) The history of Russian words - in Russian only.Слушайте также:Gambler's etymology: interest, hazard, riskEtymology: nonsense-wordsEtymology: cocktail and other drinksEtymology: gulyat', tusovat'sya, slonyat'sya, valandat'syaShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 16.10.2023The US is trying to prevent the new war from spreading further in the Middle EastResounding No to Indigenous Voice to ParliamentSBS Russian program — Live 14.10.2023