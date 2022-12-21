SBS Russian

The festive season can be challenging for many families this year

Published 22 December 2022 at 8:57am
Presented by Francesca De Nuccio, SBS Russian
The Christmas season can be tough for vulnerable families but this year, it's proving extra difficult with the increased cost of living pressures. Charities are lending a hand, preparing hampers and meals for those struggling to make ends meet.

