Irina Eddaira: 'By the age of eight, my son had lived in four different orphanages'

Photo credit: Irina Eddaira Credit: Yulianna Asinovskaya

Interview with Irina Eddaira, who shared the story of the adoption of her son Artemy from a small orphanage in the Lipetsk region.


Слушайте также:

"Мы поставляем трюфель в мишленовские рестораны Австралии"

