Irina Eddaira: 'By the age of eight, my son had lived in four different orphanages'Play26:25Photo credit: Irina Eddaira Credit: Yulianna AsinovskayaGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (24.19MB) Interview with Irina Eddaira, who shared the story of the adoption of her son Artemy from a small orphanage in the Lipetsk region.Photo credit: Irina Eddaira Credit: Yulianna AsinovskayaСлушайте также:"Мы поставляем трюфель в мишленовские рестораны Австралии"ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS news in Russian — 14.04.2023Local councils push for more affordable electric vehicles in AustraliaSBS Russian program — Live 13.04.2023World Chess Championship: The chess board, the clock, where are the players?