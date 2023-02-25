Demonstration in support of Ukraine in Melbourne: "In this sense we should all be a little bit Ukrainian"Play07:09Sima Tsyskin/SBS RussianGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.54MB) On the first anniversary of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine, an action of support and solidarity with Ukraine was held in Melbourne. According to the organisers, the demonstration gathered at least 1 500 people.Related podcastsГод войны в Украине. Митинг русских против войны в СиднееTune in for SBS Russian program on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.Follow us on Facebook or sign up to our podcasts here.ShareLatest podcast episodesUS announces new sanctions against Russia on the anniversary of the invasionSBS news in Russian — 25.02.2023Mariupol is an occupied city of contrasts: devastation and new buildingsUkrainian LGBTQI+ on occupied territories. Sixth story