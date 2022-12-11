Using Artificial Intelligence to combat deadly bushfires

Jack Eagen after the bushfires of 2019 Credit: Supplied by Jack Eagen
Published 12 December 2022 at 8:54am
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The summer of 2019-2020 is not one that many Australians will forget in a hurry. Many in the south-east of the country found themselves living under a red sky as clouds of smoke from bushfires billowed into the atmosphere. This year, the authorities are looking at Artificial Intelligence to help them understand how the fires spread and what might happen next.
