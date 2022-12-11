SBS Russian

Using Artificial Intelligence to combat deadly bushfires

SBS Russian

Jack Eagen after the bushfires of 2019 (Supplied).jpg

Jack Eagen after the bushfires of 2019 Credit: Supplied by Jack Eagen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 8:54am
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The summer of 2019-2020 is not one that many Australians will forget in a hurry. Many in the south-east of the country found themselves living under a red sky as clouds of smoke from bushfires billowed into the atmosphere. This year, the authorities are looking at Artificial Intelligence to help them understand how the fires spread and what might happen next.

Published 12 December 2022 at 8:54am
By Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Svetlana Printcev
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

News Bulletin Russian

SBS news in Russian — 12.12.2022

Russia Opposition

Opposition leader Ilya Yashin sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for "fakes about the Russian army"

2022-12-05_10-10-01.png

FIFA World Cup 2022: Leonid Sandler comments

i_am_russian_and_i_am_against_war_450x450.jpg

I am Russian, and I am against war. Anastasia Paramzina