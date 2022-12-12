Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Art advisor Viola Raikhel: If an artist hasn't changed the way we see the world, then he hasn't done his job
Viola Raikhel, art consultant, founder of 1858 Ltd Art Advisory and AP8 platform. Photo supplied by Viola Raikhel
Published 13 December 2022 at 8:15am
By Lera Shvets
Source: SBS
SBS Russian in coversation with art advisor Viola Raikhel on her new project AP8 and on the ways to bring inspiring quality art into more homes.
