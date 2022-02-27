'We are against war' in many languages. Rally in Melbourne today

'We are against war' in many languages. Rally in Melbourne todayPlay17:01 Source: Vladimir TSYSKINGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (13.08MB) Today, in the Melbourne CBD, thousands of people rallied in support of Ukraine.Слушайте также:Rally in support of Ukraine was held at Martin Place in Sydney todayShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode