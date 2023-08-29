We invite you to listen to an interview with Elena Swegen, in which she spoke in more detail about the award and what changes have taken place in their business lately.
"We want to be a small farm with a small amount of a very high quality and unique product"
Photo credit: Burraduc Buffalo Dairy
At the end of August, the Delicious Produce Awards 2023 were presented and the ‘Best Producer of the Year’ nomination went to entrepreneurs from New South Wales - Elena and Andrei Swegen, owners of Burraduc Buffalo Dairy.
Share