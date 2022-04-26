'We were saved by the Irpin River'Play10:30 Source: SBS RussianGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.62MB) Ivan Kositsky, a specialist in machine embroidery, moved to Ukraine from Russia 3.5 years ago. When the war started, Ivan and his family were living near Kyiv. This is a Russian language content.All sources are checked by SBS Russian before publication.During war, it is impossible to quickly verify the numbers and information from officials of any of the parties to the conflict.Слушайте также:Residents of Dymer: 'Compared to Bucha and Irpin, we are very lucky''We want to come back and rebuild our Gostomel'Irpen'. 'I didn't know what was scarier: stay or leave'Residents of Odessa: 'We will not give up our city'ShareLatest podcast episodesMeet ANA: an international band confident about a bright futureSBS news in Russian — 29.09.2023Australia's shocking wealth gap: Low-income earners hit hardestPodcast about money and technology: first episode