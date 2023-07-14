Tune in for on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.
Where is Prigozhin and what will happen to the Wagner group?
Face masks depicting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, owner of PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir market in St. Petersburg, Russia, 28 June 2023. Source: EPA / ANATOLY MALTSEV/EPA/AAP Image
In Belarus, not far from the town of Osipovichi, "training places" have been deployed for those liable for military service from the country's territorial defense, where Wagner PMC fighters work as instructors. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus.
