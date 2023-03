Miroslava Baryshnikova, a ten-year-old composer who wrote the music for the upcoming Teatroff Drama's production of "Illusions" by Ivan Vyrypaev. Photo credit: Andrei Ciobanu

In this interview, a musical excerpt from the work of a 10-year-old composer from Adelaide, Miroslava Baryshnikova, is heard. This music was written by Miroslava, especially for Ivan Vyrypaev's performance "Illusions" staged by Teatroff Drama. Miroslava Baryshnikova is the author and performer of this music.