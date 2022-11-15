SBS Samoan

Maua e le Democrats le faasiliga i le Senate o Amerika.

SBS Samoan

Biden ASEAN

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media about the Democrats keeping the Senate before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Source: AP / Alex Brandon/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS

Ua manumalo le vaega 'upufai a le Democrats i le Senate o le fonofaitulafono i Amerika. Na maua e le Democrats le faasiliga i le nofoa e tasi ina ua malo lo latou sui tauva, Catherine Cortez Masto i le nofoa o Nevada.

Published 15 November 2022 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

AFP MEDIBANK DATA BREACH

Tu'ua'ia e le AFP tagata Rusia i le osofa'iga o faamatalaga puipuia a le Medibank.

INDONESIA CHINA US G20 BALI SUMMIT

Feiloa'i Xi Jinping ma Joe Biden i le fonotaga a le G20 i Bali.

ANTHONY ALBANESE DYLAN ALCOTT WEBSITE LAUNCH

Amataina se auaunaga fou maua ai galuega a i latou e iai manaoga tumau

Faipule ua faamavae mai le HRPP Ale Vena ma Tuuu Anasii (photo by Eyespy Radio Tina Mata'afa Tufele Elise).jpg

Faamavae faipule e toalua mai le HRPP