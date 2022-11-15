Maua e le Democrats le faasiliga i le Senate o Amerika.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to media about the Democrats keeping the Senate before the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Source: AP / Alex Brandon/AP
Published 15 November 2022 at 11:36am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Ioane Tiperio Lafoa'i
Source: SBS
Ua manumalo le vaega 'upufai a le Democrats i le Senate o le fonofaitulafono i Amerika. Na maua e le Democrats le faasiliga i le nofoa e tasi ina ua malo lo latou sui tauva, Catherine Cortez Masto i le nofoa o Nevada.
