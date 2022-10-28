SBS Sinhala

10 days of paid domestic violence leave per year for Australian DV victims: SBS Sinhala News on 28 Oct

SBS Sinhala

Woman under attack

Indian nationals have received more visas under family violence provisions than any other nationality in Australia Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Published 28 October 2022 at 12:10pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 28 October 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
ගෘහස්ත හිංසනයට ගොදුරු වූ ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන්ට, වසරකට දින 10ක වැටුප් සහිත නිවාඩු : ඔක් 28 SBS සිංහල පුවත්