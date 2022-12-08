Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
100-million year old marine reptile fossils have been uncovered in Queensland: SBS Sinhala news on 8 December
100-million-year-old long-necked marine reptile fossil has been discovered at an outback Queensland station by three amateur paleontologists. (AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Museum) Credit: QUEENSLAND MUSEUM/PR IMAGE
Published 8 December 2022 at 12:05pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 15 December 2022
Published 8 December 2022 at 12:05pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share