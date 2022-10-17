SBS Sinhala

22nd amendment delay and the concerns of moving Sirikotha to another place

Weekly Sri Lankan political News wrap of the week

Weekly Sri Lankan political News wrap of the week_ Ranil Wickramasinghe and the 22nd constitutional amendment

Published 17 October 2022 at 1:18pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday



