Morrison’s poor standing led to Liberals’ ‘most serious’ election loss: Australian News in Sinhala on 23 Dec
A report into the Liberal Party's performance at this year's federal election has found Scott Morrison's unpopularity was one of the biggest reasons for the party's loss to Labor. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas
Published 23 December 2022 at 11:27am, updated 23 December 2022 at 12:16pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Friday, 23 December 2022.
