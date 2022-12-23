SBS Sinhala

Morrison’s poor standing led to Liberals’ ‘most serious’ election loss: Australian News in Sinhala on 23 Dec

Former prime minister Scott Morrison walks into the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. He is carrying an iPad and a pile of papers.

A report into the Liberal Party's performance at this year's federal election has found Scott Morrison's unpopularity was one of the biggest reasons for the party's loss to Labor. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Published 23 December 2022 at 11:27am, updated 23 December 2022 at 12:16pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Friday, 23 December 2022.

