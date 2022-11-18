A Sri Lankan who won the Best F & B Services Employee award in Victoria speaks to SBS Sinhala
Credit: Supplied: Darshana Prasad
Published 18 November 2022 at 5:44pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr. Darshana Prasad who is currently working as the Manager of Food and Beverage at Hyatt Place Melbourne Caribbean Park, Scoresby won the Food and Beverage Services Employee of the Year in Tourism Accommodation Australia (Victoria) Awards for Excellence. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's interview with him about his story.
Published 18 November 2022 at 5:44pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share