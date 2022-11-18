SBS Sinhala

A Sri Lankan who won the Best F & B Services Employee award in Victoria speaks to SBS Sinhala

A Sri Lankan who won the Best F & B Services Employee award in Victoria speaks to SBS Sinhala

Credit: Supplied: Darshana Prasad

Published 18 November 2022
By Madhura Seneviratne
Mr. Darshana Prasad who is currently working as the Manager of Food and Beverage at Hyatt Place Melbourne Caribbean Park, Scoresby won the Food and Beverage Services Employee of the Year in Tourism Accommodation Australia (Victoria) Awards for Excellence. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's interview with him about his story.

