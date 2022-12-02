SBS Sinhala

Albanese government's industrial relations laws have passed the parliament: 02 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in parliament.

Albanese government's industrial relations laws have passed the parliament Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Published 2 December 2022 at 11:32am
By Sam Dover, Madhura Seneviratne
It's been the final official sitting day in Parliament and the Albanese government worked on moving forward with some of its election promises before the Christmas break. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday, 02 December.

