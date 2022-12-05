SBS Sinhala

An alleged IS fighter has been extradited to Victoria: News in Sinhala on 05 December

NEIL PRAKASH CHARGES

Alleged Australian terrorist Neil Prakash being extradited to Melbourne. Prakash will face a Melbourne court for six terrorism charges. Source: AFP / Australian Federal Police/PR IMAGE

Published 5 December 2022 at 11:53am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 05 December 2022.

