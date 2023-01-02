SBS Sinhala

An attempt to hold the presidential election before local government elections in Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan news

SBS Sinhala

Sri Lanka Presidential Elections

An attempt to hold the presidential election before local government elections in Sri Lanka. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:36pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr. Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.

Published 2 January 2023 at 12:36pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Covid-19 Omicron sign

A recall about COVID-19 which 12,500 Australian lives were lost...

Covid-19 Omicron sign

වසර තුනක් ගතවනදා, ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු ජීවිත 12,500ක් බිලිගත් COVID-19 ගැන මතකාවර්ජනයක්: ජන 02 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

A large number of people watching fireworks at Dockland Marvel Stadium Melbourne

Police around Australia praised revellers for good behaviour in NYE celebrations: SBS Sinhala news on 02 Jan

SG Illegal household dumping at the Sydney street

ගෘහ භාණ්ඩ ඇතුලු "දෘඩ අපද්‍රව්‍ය", ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේදී නිසි ලෙස බැහැර කරන අයුරු SBS සිංහල වෙතින්