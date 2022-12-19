Australia urged the world to take serious and urgent action on nature: News in Sinhala on 19 December

Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek (centre) with Taronga Zoo’s Andrew Elphinstone (right), Manager Conservation, Recovery and Restoration Programs and Traonga Zoo CEO Cameron Kerr (left) with and endangered Greater Bilby during the release Australia’s Threatened Species Action Plan: Towards Zero Extinctions at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)