SBS Sinhala

Australia urged the world to take serious and urgent action on nature: News in Sinhala on 19 December

SBS Sinhala

TANYA PLIBERSEK THREATENED SPECIES ACTION PLAN

Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek (centre) with Taronga Zoo’s Andrew Elphinstone (right), Manager Conservation, Recovery and Restoration Programs and Traonga Zoo CEO Cameron Kerr (left) with and endangered Greater Bilby during the release Australia’s Threatened Species Action Plan: Towards Zero Extinctions at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 19 December 2022.

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Discussions are underway among several parties to join before the provincial council election_ Sri Lankan News Wrap

Discussions are underway among several parties to join before the provincial council election: Sri Lanka News

Christmas pudding

How the traditional Christmas pudding became The Great Christmas Pudding in Australia?

Citizenship day

Local councils are now allowed to choose when they want to hold citizenship ceremonies: Current Affair 19 Dec

Citizenship day

ලිබරල් නීති වෙනස් කරමින්, පුරවැසිභාවය ලබාදීමේ දින තීරණය කිරීමට ප්‍රාදේශීය සභා වලට ඉඩ: දෙසැ 19 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය