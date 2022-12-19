Australia urged the world to take serious and urgent action on nature: News in Sinhala on 19 December
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek (centre) with Taronga Zoo’s Andrew Elphinstone (right), Manager Conservation, Recovery and Restoration Programs and Traonga Zoo CEO Cameron Kerr (left) with and endangered Greater Bilby during the release Australia’s Threatened Species Action Plan: Towards Zero Extinctions at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
Published 19 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 19 December 2022.
Published 19 December 2022 at 11:58am
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share