SBS Sinhala

Australian families will now have access to cheaper child care from next year : SBS Sinhala News on 24 Nov

SBS Sinhala

Childcare

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday, 24 November 2022

Published 24 November 2022 at 11:52am
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

My song 'Sara Sanda'- a new Sinhala song composed in Melbourne

'Sara Sanda'- A new Sinhala song composed in Melbourne: ‘My Song’ monthly musical

Section 375 Final 02.png

"Nudutu Cinemawa” – Analysis of “Section 375" Hindi Movie

Reserve Bank of Australia

Reserve Bank of Australia is warning of higher inflation and lower growth: 24 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Childcare

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන්ට ලබන වසරේ සිට, ලාභදායී child care පහසුකම් : නොවැ 24 SBS සිංහල පුවත්