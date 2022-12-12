SBS Sinhala

Australian Federal Parliament to be recalled this week over the gas price cap: News in Sinhala on 12 December

Australian Federal Parliament to be recalled this week over the government's gas price cap

Australian Federal Parliament to be recalled this week over the government's gas price cap

Published 12 December 2022 at 12:03pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 12 December 2022.

