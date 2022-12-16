Australia set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief: 16 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair
Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after the law passed Source: AAP / Diego Fedele
Published 16 December 2022 at 12:48pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Claire Slattery
Source: SBS
The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday, 16 December.
