Australia set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief: 16 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Power poles and lines attached in Melbourne.

Australian households set to receive $1.5 billion in energy bill relief after the law passed

Published 16 December 2022 at 12:48pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Claire Slattery
Available in other languages

The federal government's energy relief bill has passed both houses of Parliament. The legislation includes a 1-point-5 billion dollar household assistance package and a temporary cap on gas prices. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday, 16 December.

