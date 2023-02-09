A $10,000 incentive for NSW state teachers who wish to move to the regional areas: SBS Sinhala News on 9 Feb

The Packsaddle Roadhouse is a rest stop on an outback desert highway

AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 27: The Packsaddle Roadhouse is a rest stop on an outback desert highway. Packsaddle Roadhouse, Silver City Highway, New South Wales, Australia. Credit: Jason Edwards/National Geographic/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 09 February 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

More Australians Eligible For Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Following ATAGI Recommendation

Millions of adults will soon be eligible for a fifth Covid-19 dose : SBS Sinhala current affair on 09 Feb

More Australians Eligible For Fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Booster Following ATAGI Recommendation

ළඟදීම ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන් මිලියන ගණනක්, 5 වන කොවිඩ් Booster එන්නතටත් සුදුසුකම් ලබයි : පෙබ 09 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

w

Planning a backpacking trip in Australia? Here are the tips to be safe

Turkey Earthquake

The death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Siria has risen to over 3000 people : SBS Sinhala News on 07 Feb