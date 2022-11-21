SBS Sinhala

Aus PM confident China will start lifting $20 billion trade restrictions: News in Sinhala on 21 November

SBS Sinhala

Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping shaking hands in front of Australian and Chinese flags.

Australian PM confident China will start lifting $20 billion trade restrictions on Australia Source: Getty / Yan Yan/Xinhua

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 21 November 2022.

Published 21 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Will Basil take the leadership of SLPP while Chandrika is on a mission to take over the SLPP leadership

Will Basil take the leadership of SLPP while Chandrika is on a mission to take over the SLPP: SL News Wrap

Covid-19 Testing

Summer is around the corner. Will there be a new COVID wave in Australia? What do you need to know?

Xi Albanese.jpg

PM Albanese pledge to take Australia's relationship with China forward : 21 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Xi Albanese.jpg

චීනය සමඟ ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ සබඳතා ඉදිරියට ගෙන යන බවට, අගමැති ඇල්බනීසිගෙන් ප්‍රතිඥා : නොවැ 21 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය