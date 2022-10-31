SBS Sinhala

Australia's house prices have fallen slightly but rents remained the same: 31 Oct SBS Sinhala Current Affair

SBS Sinhala

BUDGET 2022 HOUSING STOCK

New housing construction is seen at Marsden Park, west of Sydney, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 October 2022 at 12:21pm
By Deborah Groarke, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS

Today - 31 October, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on Australia's house prices have fallen slightly, but rents have remained the same, a new report reveals

Published 31 October 2022 at 12:21pm
By Deborah Groarke, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
HIGHLIGHTS

  • The latest report on house prices indicates the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly across the country. But, the latest figures are of little comfort to those who rent or who are homeless.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Sri Lankan political news wrap of the week

Dual citizen MPs are on hide and seek and Ranil is on a mission to increase UNP members: SL News wrap

Melbourne cup day SBS Sinhala feature

Views of Sri Lankan Australians on what Melbourne cup day

domestic gas costs

Australian government has suggested a mandatory code of conduct for gas retailers: News in Sinhala on 31 Oct

BUDGET 2022 HOUSING STOCK

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ නිවාස මිල තරමක් අඩු වුනත් කුලී මිල එලෙසමයි, නවතම වාර්තාවක් හෙළිකරයි : ඔක් 31 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය