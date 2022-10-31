Australia's house prices have fallen slightly but rents remained the same: 31 Oct SBS Sinhala Current Affair

HIGHLIGHTS
- The latest report on house prices indicates the cost of buying a home has fallen slightly across the country. But, the latest figures are of little comfort to those who rent or who are homeless.
New housing construction is seen at Marsden Park, west of Sydney, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Australians struggling to break into the property market are set to benefit from a $350 million affordable housing scheme included in the federal budget. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE