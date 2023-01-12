Companies in Australia trial 4-day working week for better staff balance: 12 Jan SBS Sinhala Current Affair
Companies in Australia trial 4 day working week for better staff balance Source: Getty / Reza Estakhrian
Published 12 January 2023 at 12:25pm
By Emma Kellaway, Aymen Baghdadi, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The dream or New Year's resolution to have a long weekend regularly could soon become a reality with a 4-day working arrangement. More Australian companies - big and small are making the change with the hopes it will improve staff's work and life balance. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 12 January.
