Complaint to Sri Lanka CID against the SLC President Shammi Silva, for illegally taking women on tours

Shammi Silva.jpg

SLC President Shammi Silva Credit: Facebook / Sri Lanka Cricket

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:47pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards


Here is the last week's Sports wrap

ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් නිලඇඳුමට සූදු කරුවන් රිංගද්දී තේරීම් තීරණ වලට ආගමික කල්ලි රිංගා ඇතැයි සැකයක්: ක්‍රීඩා විග්‍රහය

