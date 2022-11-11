SBS Sinhala

What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are going to do to Facebook and Twitter: World News Wrap

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg_ the owners of the Facebook and Twitter

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg_ the owners of the Facebook and Twitter_ AAP Image/AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Published 11 November 2022 at 1:52pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic

World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday



