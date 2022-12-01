SBS Sinhala

'The security model for My Health Record is appalling' - privacy expert: 01 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Australians' health data needs stronger protections

Australians' health data needs stronger protections

Published 1 December 2022 at 12:13pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Arianna Lucente
Available in other languages

Experts say more steps need to be taken to protect the health data of Australians, following the Medibank hack. It comes as new laws pass parliament increasing the maximum fine for serious data breaches to $50 million dollars. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 01 December.

