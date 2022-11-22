SBS Sinhala

Treasurer says a solution to soaring energy prices will be provided later in the year: Sinhala News on 22 Nov

SBS Sinhala

Federal Treasurer says a solution to Australia's soaring energy prices is coming by the end of the year

Federal Treasurer says a solution to Australia's soaring energy prices is coming by the end of the year Source: AAP / AAP / Darren England

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 22 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 22 November 2022.

Published 22 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 22 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

QUESTION TIME

Government plans to legislate work rights before Christmas : 22 Nov SBS Sinhala Current Affair

QUESTION TIME

නත්තලට පෙර, ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානුවන්ගේ රැකියා අයිතිවාසිකම් නීති සම්පාදනයට රජයෙන් සැලසුම් : නොවැ 22 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය

A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach.

How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach.

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට නිතර බලපාන කුණාටු සහ ගංවතුර වලින් ආරක්ෂා වීමට උපදෙස් SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්