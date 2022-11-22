Treasurer says a solution to soaring energy prices will be provided later in the year: Sinhala News on 22 Nov
Federal Treasurer says a solution to Australia's soaring energy prices is coming by the end of the year Source: AAP / AAP / Darren England
Published 22 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 22 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 22 November 2022.
Published 22 November 2022 at 12:03pm, updated 22 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share