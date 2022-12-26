SBS Sinhala

Flood warnings to South Australia when heat warnings has been issued to Victoria : SBS Sinhala news on 26 Dec

SBS Sinhala

SA FLOODS

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas at Mannum in the Riverland region of South Australia. (file) Source: AAP / MATT TURNER/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:15pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia,across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Monday, 26 December 2022.

Published 26 December 2022 at 12:15pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
  • .
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pol TAX.jpg

Taxes to rise in 2023 while SL Police Acts changes: Sri Lankan News Wrap

Pol TAX.jpg

ශ්‍රී ලංකා පොලීසියේ පනත් වෙනස් වෙද්දී, අලුත් අවුරුද්දේදී "බදු" ත් ඉහලට : ශ්‍රී ලංකා පුවත් විමසුම

CHRISTMAS DAY BONDI BEACH

Life-saving groups are urging swimmers to be extra careful near the water : Current Affair 26 Dec

CHRISTMAS DAY BONDI BEACH

මේ නිවාඩුවේදී ප්‍රවේශම් වන්නැයි, දිය නෑමට යන පිරිසගෙන් ජීවිතාරක්ෂක කණ්ඩායම් ඉල්ලයි: දෙසැ 26 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය