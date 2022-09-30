SBS Sinhala

Full fuel excise is back but prices should lag, says ACCC: SBS Sinhala current Affair 30 September

Fuel pricing formula

Published 30 September 2022 at 12:02pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Sean Wales
Drivers should brace for a petrol price hike in the coming days, with the return of the full fuel excise tax. Meanwhile, Australia's consumer regulator says it will keep a close eye on retailers for any signs of overcharging. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Friday 30 September.

