Higher grocery prices are expected as flooding continues in Australia: News in Sinhala on 18 Oct

A woman pushes a trolley through a supermarket.

A woman pushes a trolley through a supermarket. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Published 18 October 2022 at 12:18pm, updated 18 October 2022 at 12:20pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 18 October 2022.

