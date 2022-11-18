Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave: 18 November SBS Sinhala Current Affair
Source: SBS / SBS Dari
Published 18 November 2022 at 12:03pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday 18 November.
