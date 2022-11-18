SBS Sinhala

Home Affairs apologises for letters telling asylum seekers to leave: 18 November SBS Sinhala Current Affair

SBS Sinhala

Department of Home Affairs

Source: SBS / SBS Dari

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2022 at 12:03pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Minister for Home Affairs says letters telling refugees and asylum seekers to leave the country were 'not appropriate' and sent out by error. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Friday 18 November.

Published 18 November 2022 at 12:03pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Pablo Vinales, Claire Slattery
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa

What are the legal obligations you have over the family member who get 491 regional visa?

2021 Australian Open: Day 5

Novak Djokovic is to be granted permission to participate in Australia Open:SBS Sinhala sports wrap

Air Malaysia Passenger Jet Crashes In Eastern Ukraine

After 8 years, missile attackers of the MH17 flight are identified. Two of them are Russian spies: World News

Federal Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil (AAP).jpg

Letters telling refugees to leave the country is a mistake, HA Minister says: SBS Sinhala News on 18 Nov