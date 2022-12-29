SBS Sinhala

How the two Sri Lankan twin sisters renewed the 168-year history of the University of Melbourne?

Thejani Gunaratne and Nadeesha Gunaratne became the first twin sisters to receive PhDs simultaneously in the University of Melbourne's 168-year history.

Published 29 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Thejani Gunaratne and Nadeesha Gunaratne became the first twin sisters to receive PhDs simultaneously in the University of Melbourne's 168-year history. Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's interview, with them.

