How the two Sri Lankan twin sisters renewed the 168-year history of the University of Melbourne?
Thejani Gunaratne and Nadeesha Gunaratne became the first twin sisters to receive PhDs simultaneously in the University of Melbourne's 168-year history.
Published 29 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Thejani Gunaratne and Nadeesha Gunaratne became the first twin sisters to receive PhDs simultaneously in the University of Melbourne's 168-year history. Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's interview, with them.
Published 29 December 2022 at 1:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share