Mr. Prabath Nissanka, a former fast bowler in Sri Lanka, former fast bowling assistant coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and head coach of Melbourne Cricket Coaching talked with us.
Credit: Robert Prezioso - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images
Published 11 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The third in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: How will the behavior of the grounds and pitches affect Sri Lanka in this T20 World Cup including Geelong?
Published 11 October 2022 at 2:28pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Share