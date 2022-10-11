SBS Sinhala

How will the behavior of the grounds and pitches affect Sri Lanka in this T20 World Cup?

SBS Sinhala

How will the behavior of the grounds and pitches affect Sri Lanka in this T20 World Cup

Credit: Robert Prezioso - CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

The third in a special podcast series on SBS Sinhala Radio for the T20 World Cup: How will the behavior of the grounds and pitches affect Sri Lanka in this T20 World Cup including Geelong?

Mr. Prabath Nissanka, a former fast bowler in Sri Lanka, former fast bowling assistant coach of the Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and head coach of Melbourne Cricket Coaching talked with us.
