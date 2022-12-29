With the holiday season and warm weather, drownings are on the rise in Australia: 29 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair
Drownings are up across Australia Source: AAP
Published 29 December 2022 at 11:36am
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the recent warm weather and clear skies have been a welcome arrival for most, the increase in activity on Australian waterways has also resulted more tragedy. At least eight people have drowned across the country since Christmas Day, leaving authorities pleading with the public to be more cautious. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 29 December.
Published 29 December 2022 at 11:36am
By Marcus Megalokonomos, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share