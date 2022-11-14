SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday.
More ministers are to be appointed after budget while the SLPP pauses its meeting series: Sri Lankan news
Credit: Facebook/ SLPP, SL Parliament
Published 14 November 2022 at 1:08pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr. Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.
Published 14 November 2022 at 1:08pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share