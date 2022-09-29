National anti-corruption commission bill arrives in Parliament: SBS Sinhala current Affair 29 Sep
Australian Federal Parliament Source: AAP
Published 29 September 2022 at 12:02pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Brooke Young
Source: SBS
It comes on parliament's final sitting day before the federal budget is handed down in October. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Thursday 29 September.
