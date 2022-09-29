SBS Sinhala

National anti-corruption commission bill arrives in Parliament: SBS Sinhala current Affair 29 Sep

Australian Federal Parliament

Australian Federal Parliament Source: AAP

Published 29 September 2022 at 12:02pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Brooke Young
Source: SBS

It comes on parliament's final sitting day before the federal budget is handed down in October. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Thursday 29 September.

