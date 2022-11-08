SBS Sinhala

Danushka's bail was rejected a special meeting at the sports ministry on the incident: SBS Sinhala News 8 Nov

SBS Sinhala

Sri Lankan Cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka arrest

Danushka's bail was rejected, and a special discussion at the sports ministry about the incident

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 November 2022 at 1:09pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Tuesday 08 November 2022

Published 8 November 2022 at 1:09pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

james-ruse-agricultural-high-school-v2 (1).jpg

How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids

james-ruse-agricultural-high-school-v2 (1).jpg

තම දරුවන් සමඟ, ලිංගික අධ්‍යාපනය ගැන සාකච්ඡා ඇරඹීමට මැලිවන දෙමාපියන්ට උපදෙස් SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Sexual harassment

Here are the penalties for sexual assault in Australia

Are Dating Apps Legal in Australia?

Are Dating Apps Legal in Australia, Here are all the Details