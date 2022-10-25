Albanese says the budget will help families deal with the cost of living pressures: News in Sinhala on 25 Oct
Source: Getty
Published 25 October 2022 at 12:10pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Tuesday, 25 October 2022.
Published 25 October 2022 at 12:10pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:22pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Share