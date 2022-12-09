SBS Sinhala

Reducing energy bills to dominate national cabinet today: Australian News in Sinhala on 09 December

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

Reducing energy bills to dominate national cabinet today: Australian News in Sinhala on 09 December Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 9 December 2022 at 12:09pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Friday, 09 December 2022.

