Royal Commission hears Morrison was warned that Robodebt was unlawful: 08 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair
The Robodebt Royal Commission has heard the controversial welfare payment-recovery scheme went ahead, despite then Social Services Minister Scott Morrison being warned it could be illegal without major changes Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
Published 8 December 2022 at 12:30pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
The Robodebt Royal Commission has heard the controversial welfare payment-recovery scheme went ahead, despite then Social Services Minister Scott Morrison being warned it could be illegal without major changes. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 08 December.
