Australian man died in Nepal's plane crash has been identified: SBS Sinhala News on 17 Jan

TOPSHOT-NEPAL-ACCIDENT-AIR

Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023. Source: AFP / PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Tuesday 17 January 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


 
