Scott Morrison appears before Robodebt royal commission: 15 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 15 December 2022 at 11:39am
By Sara Tomevska , Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS
The former prime minister and social services minister has told the commission he was duty-bound to rein in welfare fraud. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 15 December.
