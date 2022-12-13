SBS Sinhala

Six people have been shot dead in Queensland including two police officers: SBS Sinhala news on 13 Dec

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Police have shot dead three people at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were killed. Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 13 December 2022 at 12:25pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Tuesday 13 December 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


