SBS Sinhala

Skilled migrants are part of the plan to address skills shortage, Training Minister says : Oct 7 Sinhala news

SBS Sinhala

BRENDAN O'CONNOR PRESSER

Federal Minister for Skills and Training Brendan O'Connor speaks to media during a press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, October 6, 2022. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2022 at 11:58am
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 07 October 2022

Published 7 October 2022 at 11:58am
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Emirates Asia Cup Cricket

Wanidu has been identified as a prominent player by ICC for the T20 World Cup: Weekly Sports Wrap

Cropped shot of a handsome young man looking thoughtful while sitting in session with his female therapist

What you need to know about Borderline Personality Disorder, which affects one in four Australians

The number of occupations experiencing skills shortages has nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Minister blames Morrison government for skills shortage: SBS Sinhala current Affair 07 October

BRENDAN O'CONNOR PRESSER

නිපුණතා හිඟයට පුහුණු සංක්‍රමණිකයින් පිලියමක් බව, නිපුණතා අමාත්‍යවරයාගෙන් ප්‍රකාශයක්: ඔක් 07 SBS සිංහල පුවත්