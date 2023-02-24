.
Sri Lankan dream for ICC women's cricket T20 collapsed but Australia is in finals: Weekly sports wrap
Ash Gardner (R) of Australia is congratulated for getting the wicket of Radha Yadav of India during the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi final match between Australia and India at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa, 23 February 2023. Credit: Shaun Roy/EPA/AAP Image
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports world in Australia and Sri Lanka. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards
